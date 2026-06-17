City Council opts not to explore bringing DART to DeSoto

DeSoto city leaders have rejected a proposal to look at bringing in Dallas Area Rapid Transit on-demand services.

The city council on Tuesday voted against exploring DART’s GoLink service to supplement local STAR Transit.

The Kaufman-based transportation service has operated in DeSoto since 2018, providing pre-scheduled rides for seniors, medical riders and residents who depend on transit. It also operates in nearby areas including Seagoville, Cedar Hill, Balch Springs and Rockwall County. Two DeSoto council members wanted to evaluate additional options, pointing to what they say are gaps in STAR’s service, such as unreliable return trips, limited same-day service and inconsistent availability during peak hours.

The council voted not to move forward with any talks, and instead continue with STAR.

“I think the challenge for me with adding on another type of service when we already have STAR is that to me, the problem is not big enough,” Mayor Rachel Proctor said.

Some city leaders said DART’s GoLink provides a broader range of resources such as shorter wait times, more routes and reliable returning trips.

Agustin Garcia, executive director of the DeSoto Development Corporation, said adding on-demand microtransit would benefit the city.

“Having microtransit within the city … would be a positive thing for the citizens and the community when it comes to jobs, economic development, all kinds of other indirect services that we would want to attract,” Garcia said.

According to a presentation given to the city council, GoLink would be an add-on to STAR Transit and not completely replace it.

Some DeSoto residents don’t want DART in their community at all. Frank Daniels told city council members it would affect the city’s quality of life.

“I am concerned about the increased traffic and congestion in the city of De Soto,” Daniels said. “DeSoto has worked hard to maintain a good quality of life, and I do not want to see it destroyed by foot traffic, trash, pavements being torn up due to the heaviness of the buses.”

DART’s GoLink service is different from its fixed-route, full-size buses. The agency – which serves 12 member cities after Highland Park recently voted to withdraw – has raised the possibility of expanding into new cities , including the southern suburbs, but a spokesperson told KERA there are no plans to move into DeSoto.

“Dallas Area Rapid Transit will always welcome the opportunity to expand transportation in North Texas,” DART Director of Public Relations Jasmyn Carter said in a statement. “At this time, DART has not conducted any official meetings with the City of Desoto.”

During the meeting, city manager Majed Al-Ghafry said DART is not the only microtransit provider the city could consider.

“The word DART shouldn't be there,” Al-Ghafry said, referring to the presentation given to the council. “I think the whole idea is for us to evaluate all kinds of modes of public transit in order for us to cover the entire city and make sure that the community really has choices.”