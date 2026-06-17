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Paratransit drivers avoid strike after reaching deal with DART contractor

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published June 17, 2026 at 5:04 AM CDT
A white paratransit van with a yellow DART logo on the side sits in a parking lot.
Pablo Arauz Peña
/
KERA
North Texans with disabilities rely on DART's paratransit vehicles for their mobility needs. The union representing paratransit drivers said they've reached a deal with management, avoiding a strike that could have started as early as Wednesday morning.

Drivers for Dallas Area Rapid Transit's paratransit service avoided a strike Tuesday after ratifying a contract with the company.

Leaders for the Amalgamated Transit Union local 1338 told KERA they reached a deal with TransDev, a company contracted by DART.

"It's been a long process," said Bernard Wade, executive vice president of the local union, which represents DART and paratransit employees. "We just ratified it at the last minute to avoid strikes."

The sign in front of the headquarters for Dallas Area Rapid Transit or DART in downtown Dallas.
Transportation
DART paratransit workers vote to authorize strike against contractor
Olla Mokhtar
The union representing Dallas Area Rapid Transit employees said it will call for a strike against Transdev if necessary, and is urging DART to intervene.

The new deal was reached after nearly a week of negotiations. Wade called it a "good contract" that includes higher wages, vacation time and union recognition.

Drivers "wanted to be paid fairly, fair wages and you know, you want a fair day's work for a fair days of wages," Wade said. "Workers got more than what they wanted."

KERA has reached out to TransDev for comment on the deal.

Workers voted earlier this month to authorize a strike, alleging disrespect and "unfair" treatment by management. Stanley Smalls, a senior organizer for ATU's international office, said the contract had to be ratified last minute.

"Although we were able to get to a deal now, we have to rush twice as hard to relax the riding public who was on edge, whether they was going to get picked up tomorrow or the ... days ahead of us," Smalls said.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org.

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News KERA NewsTransportation & AviationDARTunionsstrikedisabled
Pablo Arauz Peña
Pablo Arauz Peña is the Growth and Infrastructure Reporter for KERA News.
See stories by Pablo Arauz Peña
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