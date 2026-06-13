Chappelle wins election to fill vacant seat on Grand Prairie City Council

David Chappelle won the Grand Prairie City Council District 3 seat with 64.9% of the vote, per unofficial results Saturday night.

He will fill the seat most recently held by Mike Del Bosque, who died in March. The seat has been vacant in the interim.

Chappelle was not immediately available for comment. KERA has reached out to the campaigns of Chappelle and his opponent Amber Timberlake and will update this article with any comment.

Chappelle will hold the seat for three years.

Turnout was low for this election, with only a few hundred ballots cast as of Saturday night. The Census Bureau estimates the city's current population around 209,000.

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