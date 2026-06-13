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Chappelle wins election to fill vacant seat on Grand Prairie City Council

KERA | By Andy Lusk
Published June 13, 2026 at 10:59 PM CDT
The exterior of Grand Prairie City Hall, March 25, 2026.
Andy Lusk
/
KERA
The exterior of Grand Prairie City Hall, March 25, 2026.

David Chappelle won the Grand Prairie City Council District 3 seat with 64.9% of the vote, per unofficial results Saturday night.

He will fill the seat most recently held by Mike Del Bosque, who died in March. The seat has been vacant in the interim.

Chappelle was not immediately available for comment. KERA has reached out to the campaigns of Chappelle and his opponent Amber Timberlake and will update this article with any comment.

Chappelle will hold the seat for three years.

Turnout was low for this election, with only a few hundred ballots cast as of Saturday night. The Census Bureau estimates the city's current population around 209,000.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

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Tags
News Grand PrairieGrand Prairie City CouncilElectionsElections 2026Local GovernmentMid-CitiesLocal Election News
Andy Lusk
Andy Lusk is KERA's mid-cities communities reporter. He is a returning Report for America corps member, having spent two years with KUCB, the NPR member station serving Alaska’s Aleutian and Pribilof Islands. While in Alaska, Andy was an award-winning general assignment reporter with a focus on local and tribal government. When he's not reporting, he's usually out hiking. Andy is an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
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