4 injured, including child, after man shoots into crowd gathered near Fort Worth park

An unidentified gunman opened fire Saturday night at a gathering near Fort Worth's Historic Stop Six Park, injuring four people, police said.

A suspect, dressed in black, fired indiscriminately at the crowd, injuring a child, two women and a police officer, according to a press release.

A woman was struck in the head and was transported to a local hospital. She was last reported in critical condition.

A Fort Worth police officer in his patrol vehicle was injured when a bullet went through the vehicle and shrapnel hit the police officer's neck, police said.

An elderly woman and a child were also injured in the shooting. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said anyone with information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS or 469tips.com.