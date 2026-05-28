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Former Fort Worth officer pleads guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published May 28, 2026 at 9:47 AM CDT
Fort Worth Police plan to have officers stationed at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden during the True Texas Project event July 12-13.
Camilo Diaz
/
Fort Worth Report
A Tarrant County jury is set to determine the sentence for William Martin later this year.

Former Fort Worth officer William Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a 2024 off-duty road rage shooting. The incident occurred after a hit-and-run, where former officer William Martin chased a Ford F-150 and fired three shots, injuring the driver.

While he was off duty at the time of the 2024 incident, Martin was still employed as a Fort Worth police officer. He was fired later that year for unjustified force in association with the shooting.

He now faces anywhere from two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The sentencing trial is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Martin is also the officer accused of using excessive force in the 2016 arrest of Jacqueline Craig and her daughter.

That case was settled and led to a 10-day suspension for Martin and a $150,000 settlement for the Craig family.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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Tags
Criminal Justice Police Shootings & ViolenceFort Worth Police DepartmentFort Worth
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
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