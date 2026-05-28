Former Fort Worth officer pleads guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Former Fort Worth officer William Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a 2024 off-duty road rage shooting. The incident occurred after a hit-and-run, where former officer William Martin chased a Ford F-150 and fired three shots, injuring the driver.

While he was off duty at the time of the 2024 incident, Martin was still employed as a Fort Worth police officer. He was fired later that year for unjustified force in association with the shooting.

He now faces anywhere from two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The sentencing trial is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Martin is also the officer accused of using excessive force in the 2016 arrest of Jacqueline Craig and her daughter.

That case was settled and led to a 10-day suspension for Martin and a $150,000 settlement for the Craig family.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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