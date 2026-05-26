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Shootout at West Dallas short-term rental leaves 3 dead

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published May 26, 2026 at 10:50 AM CDT
yellow police tape with the words "police line do not cross" printed on it in black letters
File photo
/
Denton Record-Chronicle
Dallas police say a short-term rental shooting in West Dallas began after an uninvited group arrived to a large house party.

Three people are dead and a fourth injured after a shootout at a West Dallas short-term rental early Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred when uninvited guests arrived at a large house party around midnight on the 3700 block of Vilbig Road, according to the Dallas Police Department. A group arrived at the front door, leading to a physical altercation that quickly escalated, DPD said.

Police believe the victims were bystanders caught in the crossfire between the group at the entrance and individuals inside the house.

Dallas Police arrived at the two-story residence a little after midnight. As many as 50-150 people were fleeing the scene, while inside the home, officers discovered three victims, according to DPD.

A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene and a third victim died after being transported to a nearby hospital. A fourth victim arrived in a private vehicle to the hospital, seeking care for a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions are currently available. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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News Shootings & Mass ViolenceGun ViolenceCity of DallasKERA News
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
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