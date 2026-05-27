Fort Worth principal reassigned after conservative backlash

Fort Worth ISD is reassigning a principal days after news of her hire attracted backlash from conservative groups online.

The district earlier this week announced Shayma Alzubi as the new principal of Western Hills High School. The announcement – which featured a photo of Alzubi, who wears a hijab – was circulated by the far-right account Libs of TikTok alongside screenshots showing Alzubi supporting Black Lives Matter, Palestinians and immigrants. The account also encouraged followers to contact the district’s superintendent.

Fort Worth ISD later removed its post. The district confirmed Alzubi has been reassigned pending an internal investigation, but did not provide further details.

In a statement, Fort Worth ISD said it determined her social media posts "may not align" with district policy and "expectations for staff."

“... FWISD administration ensures that all issues of public policy or social affairs be explored objectively and in a manner free from political bias," the statement said. "Our district leaders, educators and staff will not inject personal political perspectives into classrooms.”

Alzubi has worked in the district since 2013, according to the post about her hire. She was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

Texas State Board of Education members Brandon Hall, a conservative pastor representing Fort Worth on the board, and Julie Pickren are calling for an investigation by the Texas Education Agency.

KERA reached out to Hall for comment but did not receive a response.

The controversy comes amid rising anti-Muslim rhetoric in Texas. A proposed Muslim-oriented housing development near Josephine is the subject of multiple lawsuits and investigations, and a group of Republican state lawmakers earlier this year formed the Sharia Free Texas Caucus targeting the personal religious and moral code of Islam.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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