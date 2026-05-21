North Texas man charged after allegedly shooting at Grand Prairie police officers

A North Texas man is facing federal and state charges after prosecutors say he shot at Grand Prairie police officers during a domestic violence investigation earlier this month.

Mark Williams, 30, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after the May 2 incident. Federal prosecutors said Grand Prairie police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call after a child reported an argument between the child's mother and her boyfriend had become physical.

Officers arrived and found Williams sitting inside a silver Nissan Altima while the woman involved was wearing a blood-stained shirt, according to the Justice Department.

Authorities said officers told Williams he was not free to leave, but he sped away, leading police on a pursuit with lights and sirens activated.

A police vehicle intentionally made contact with the fleeing vehicle to force it to spin out and stop, also known as a PIT maneuver .

Once stopped, Williams shot at officers with an AR-15 rifle, the DOJ said. Officers returned fire and Williams later surrendered after being struck and injured, according to federal authorities.

Courtesy / U.S. Attorney’s Office GPPD confiscated an assault rifle officials say Williams used when firing at officers after a May 2 chase.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould praised Grand Prairie police in a release .

“The Chief in Grand Prairie has been a great friend to this office and to our collective efforts in rooting out violent crime in North Texas,” Raybould said. “I told him that we would stand up for the men and women under his charge. Today I’m keeping my promise. We will always go after those who try to intimidate and harm our great law enforcement officers in North Texas.”

Investigators said Williams was on parole for six prior felonies at the time of the shooting, including five involving domestic violence against the same victim connected to the May 2 case.

Dallas County jail records show Williams was booked on May 19 and is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and parole violation.

Williams was already facing a separate charge from a 2025 incident, during which he's accused of evading arrest in a vehicle. Following the May 2 incident, a Dallas County Judge modified his bond conditions.

Dallas County court records also show Williams has multiple prior felony arrests dating back to 2013.

His total bond amount currently exceeds $1.5 million.

KERA reached out to Williams' attorney and the Grand Prairie Police Department and will update the story with any response.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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