Dallas County approves $350M in bonds for new jail property, infrastructure without voter approval

Dallas County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to borrow as much as $350 million to jumpstart a series of sweeping public infrastructure improvements, including acquiring land for a future county jail.

The funding will be issued through certificates of obligation, a specialized form of municipal debt that allows local governments to secure capital under state law without requiring voter approval on a public ballot.

When factoring in interest over the coming decades, the true cost of the repayment package is projected to climb to $688 million, financed through local property taxes according to PFM Financial Advisers.

Courtesy / Dallas County Commissioners Court A financial presentation slide outlines the 30-year repayment structure and projected debt service for a proposed $350 million public bond issuance.

Despite taking on this new debt, financial data presented by PFM during Tuesday's meeting indicates Dallas County will retain the second-lowest outstanding debt per capita among Texas's five largest local jurisdictions.

The single largest line item in the newly approved resolution is a $60 million allocation dedicated to the purchase and initial site development of land for a new county jail.

In 2022, Dallas County created the jail facilities advisory committee to evaluate options to replace the aging Lew Sterrett Justice Center, though a final proposed site location has not yet been publicly disclosed.

In 2024, an advisory committee report estimated that building a modern, 7,200-bed correctional facility could cost taxpayers upwards of $5 billion by 2032.

The commissioners vote on the bond came with no public discussion. KERA News reached out to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and will update this story with any response.

Beyond the jail infrastructure, the remaining portions of the $350 million authorization will target various county facilities.

The approved project breakdown includes:



Land purchase and site development for a new county jail.

New Road and Bridge facility in District 3.

New Road and Bridge facility in District 4.

Comprehensive renovations at the historic Old Red Courthouse.

Construction of a new fire station and a home hazardous waste collection center.

Establish a deflection center in District 2, designed to divert individuals accused of low-level offenses into clinical treatment programs rather than incarceration.

Renovations to the Health and Human Services Main Building

Clear deferred maintenance across other county property needs.

Support the ongoing construction of the East Dallas Government Center.

Purchase and install public electric vehicle charging stations.

Designated county administrative and financial officers will now work on finalizing the formal pricing and purchase agreements to initiate the bond sales.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.