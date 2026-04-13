$350 million in Dallas County projects, jail could be funded in May without taxpayer approval

Dallas County commissioners next month will consider taking $350 million in certificates of obligation to fund facility construction, renovations and equipment.

The debt would include $60 million toward buying and developing land for a new jail.

It also would allot $25 million for a jail-alternative deflection center in District 2, represented by Commissioner Andy Sommerman.

Using certificates of obligation does not need voter approval, and the debt gets paid back through property taxes.

Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins said it eases taxpayers' burden.

"If we have to go raise taxes on you right now to build something, you're going to be feeling that in your pocketbook now," he said. "If we just go to the [certificate of obligation bond] market it gets paid for in the future out of increased revenues that don't come out of your pocket."

If a new jail's cost gets too high, voters should have a say on how to pay for it, he said.

But jails and fire services must comply with state requirements, so those projects would proceed.

"I would agree with the critic that if we're talking about money for something discretionary, to build a sports complex or to start a program to help with childcare or what have you, that absolutely should be voted on," he said.

Road and bridge facilities in county districts 3 and 4, the Old Red Courthouse and a fire station with a hazardous waste collection center will each get $50 million.

Another $25 million each will go to the Health and Human Services department main building improvements and facility capital expenditures.

The East Dallas Government Center would get $10 million and new electric vehicle charging stations $5 million.

Dallas County came in at seventh among Texas counties issuers of certificates of obligation outstanding with nearly $180 million as of the end of last August, according to Texas Bond Review Board 2025 fiscal year annual report.

The cost per taxpayer for that outstanding amount was $68.

"We're also very blessed, unlike most people who put out certificates of obligation, to be in the fastest growing combined metropolitan area in the United States," Jenkins said. "Each year our property values go up. And so by taking some of that property value increase in the future to pay down construction now, it allows that to be done without raising people's taxes in the short or the long term."

Bexar and Travis counties in San Antonio and Austin, respectively, topped the list.

Bexar taxpayers each carried about a $404 burden, while Travis had $396.

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