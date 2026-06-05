Collin County man charged with threatening President Trump, federal prosecutors say

A Collin County man was arrested and charged with making threats against President Donald Trump, according to federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Texas.

Ronnie "Chip" Austin Jr., 56, of Allen, was charged with making threats against the president of the United States and transmitting threats in interstate commerce, including over text, a phone call or email, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced Friday.

Austin was arrested June 4 and made his initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge June 5 in Sherman, Texas. KERA News reached out to Austin's attorney and will update the story with any response.

Federal authorities have not publicly released details about the alleged threats and the filed criminal complaint remains sealed. According to the Eastern District, the decision to unseal documents "depends on the Judge’s preference."

The case is being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Rapp.

The case was part of "Operation Take Back America," a U.S. Justice Department initiative launched by the Trump administration in 2025. According to a memorandum issued by the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, Operation Take Back America consolidates federal law enforcement resources through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhoods programs.

The initiative focuses primarily on immigration enforcement, combating transnational criminal organizations and cartels, disrupting human trafficking and drug trafficking operations, and supporting Homeland Security Task Forces nationwide.

The memo states that federal prosecutors participating in the initiative are directed to pursue the most serious readily provable offenses and coordinate closely with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

A detention hearing is set for June 12.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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