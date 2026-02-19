Dallas County early voting, election day locations finalized

Locations for voters to cast a ballot in the Republican or Democratic primary election have been finalized.

Days before early voting was set to begin, Dallas County voters still had not known where to go on Tuesday.

The early voting polling place list finally was ready and published by the end of day, Friday the 13th.

Election day locations were finalized after all contracts between each party and the vote centers were executed by end of the day on Tuesday.

Some previously hopeful polling locations were not available, some had been swapped for a different location and others chose not to participate.

County Elections Administrator Paul Adams cautioned that any changes to those lists would be updated on the county elections website.

The full lists of Republican and Democratic primary early voting locations are available to view or search on an interactive map.

Election day locations for Republican and Democratic voters are also available in the same formats.

The Republican Party also combined many small precincts into bigger ones – so Adams said that even if people live in the same home, they could end up at different designated polling places based on their voter registration address or party affiliation.

He said that was a contributing factor in choosing the county's election educational campaign theme, “Know Before You Go.”

"We are attempting to have navigators whose sole job is to direct voters on election day at as many polling locations as possible, he said. "Make sure you go early enough in the day so that if they tell you, 'Oh you have to go to this other location,' that you have time to get to that location. Because if you show up at a location and it's 10 minutes to the close of polls and the poll workers tell you 'You're supposed to vote at this location and it's on the other side of town, well, you are not going to make it in 10 minutes."

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org.

