Dallas County early voting, election day locations finalized

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:57 AM CST
A "Vote Here" sign sits outside Hubbard Heights Elementary School in south Fort Worth on May 3, 2025.
Cecilia Lenzen
/
Fort Worth Report
Early voting and election day locations were finalized for Dallas County after more than a month of uncertainty. Primary election day is March 3.

Locations for voters to cast a ballot in the Republican or Democratic primary election have been finalized.

Days before early voting was set to begin, Dallas County voters still had not known where to go on Tuesday.

The early voting polling place list finally was ready and published by the end of day, Friday the 13th.

Election day locations were finalized after all contracts between each party and the vote centers were executed by end of the day on Tuesday.

Some previously hopeful polling locations were not available, some had been swapped for a different location and others chose not to participate.

County Elections Administrator Paul Adams cautioned that any changes to those lists would be updated on the county elections website.

The full lists of Republican and Democratic primary early voting locations are available to view or search on an interactive map.
Election day locations for Republican and Democratic voters are also available in the same formats.

The Republican Party also combined many small precincts into bigger ones – so Adams said that even if people live in the same home, they could end up at different designated polling places based on their voter registration address or party affiliation.

He said that was a contributing factor in choosing the county's election educational campaign theme, “Know Before You Go.”

"We are attempting to have navigators whose sole job is to direct voters on election day at as many polling locations as possible, he said. "Make sure you go early enough in the day so that if they tell you, 'Oh you have to go to this other location,' that you have time to get to that location. Because if you show up at a location and it's 10 minutes to the close of polls and the poll workers tell you 'You're supposed to vote at this location and it's on the other side of town, well, you are not going to make it in 10 minutes."

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
