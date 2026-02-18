A Dallas County Republican leader wanted voting locations separated by party. But when he voted...

A local Republican Party leader shared on social media that he voted at a county-wide polling place on Tuesday, the first day of early voting.

Dallas County Republican Party chair Allen West has advocated for voting at locations separated by party, but instead chose to cast his ballot at a joint vote center.

Early voting can be done at any polling place through Feb. 27.

Primary Election Day voters can vote only at their one, precinct-designated location, March 3.

For almost a year, West also led the effort to hand-count primary election ballots.

That failed, but the party moved forward with precinct-specific elections — separate from the Democratic primary. That ultimately ended 12 years of joint elections in Dallas County.

Marina Trahan Martinez / Facebook Dallas County Republican Party chair Allen West on the first day of early voting encouraged people to vote. West has led the effort for precinct-based, separate primary elections.

The post encouraged voting and reminded followers that Republican and Democratic voting machines are separate.

West wrote that it was "quite disturbing" that a Garland location greeter asked voters in which party election they were participating.

