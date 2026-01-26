Winter weather strains Covington water system, officials say service is stabilizing

The City of Covington says water service is stabilizing after extreme winter weather caused low pressure and outages for some residents Sunday night.

Freezing temperatures and increased demand strained the city's well system, leaving some residents without water or with low pressure. City leaders said inspections by public works crews found no leaks in the water lines.

The pressure issues were caused by heavy, simultaneous water use as residents remained home during icy conditions, combined with wells struggling to keep up in the cold, city officials said.

By Tuesday morning, city officials said the situation was under close surveillance and expected to remain stable. The city said residents who previously experienced disruptions should now have full access to water.

"The mayor and city personnel appreciate your continued patience," the city said in its morning update.

Emergency management officials said temporary measures were also taken to address frozen infrastructure. Hill County Emergency Management provided diesel-powered heaters to help thaw city water pumps while crews work toward more permanent fixes.

Residents are encouraged to continue conserving water as crews work to ensure consistent service citywide. Officials said additional updates will be shared as conditions change.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org .

