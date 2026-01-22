Traveling by air in North Texas this weekend? Here's what to expect with the winter weather

A massive winter storm is descending on North Texas with freezing temperatures and precipitation, potentially ruining air travel plans for hundreds.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is under a winter storm watch from Friday to Saturday and an extreme cold watch from Saturday to Monday, as state and local officials prepare for Winter Storm Fern.

American Airlines is allowing customers who are traveling through Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to rebook flights without a change fee, Dan Landson, a spokesperson for American told KERA in a statement. The change fee is waived if the ticket was bought by Jan. 19 and the flight is scheduled to depart Jan. 23 through Jan. 25.

Delta and United are also waiving rebooking fees for D-FW and Dallas Love Field, according to their websites.

Southwest Airlines has issued a travel advisory for the storm, warning it could cause delays, diversions or cancelations. The airline is also waiving their change fee for most customers who have flights booked from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26 at Love Field — where they operate a majority of the gates.

As of 2024, Airlines are required by the U.S. Department of Transportation to refund customers for canceled flights or significant flight schedule changes — even if you refuse alternative transportation, travel credits, vouchers or other compensation.

Love Field will monitor surface temperatures and conduct friction tests on the runways, Lauren Rounds, a spokesperson for the airport, told KERA in a statement.

"When large-scale disruptions occur, it is customary for our staff to be available to assist customers who cannot travel and may need to stay at the airport for an extended period," Rounds said. "To accommodate them, we keep our secure portion of the terminal open and provide cots and blankets as necessary and snacks as available."

Rounds also recommended travelers try to arrive two hours before departure time.

Zachary Greiner, a spokesperson for D-FW International, told KERA the airport is working closely with the National Weather Service and is prepared to treat roads and bridges to keep travelers safe.

"Customers are encouraged to monitor the weather, allow extra time when traveling to the airport and check directly with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information," Greiner said.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

