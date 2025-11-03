Man allegedly shooting at cars killed by Denton police Sunday morning

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating a shooting that involved four Denton police officers and left one man dead early Sunday morning.

The executive staff of the Denton Police Department held a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Sunday to address the incident.

“I need to be very clear,” Chief of Police Jessica Robledo said during the press conference. “We are hours into this investigation, and this is a preliminary briefing. We will be conducting a thorough administrative and criminal investigation.”

At 3:55 a.m., Denton Public Safety Communications received a 911 call about a white man shooting at unoccupied vehicles in the 1300 block of Oxford Lane.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly fired his weapon. Officers established a perimeter and attempted to speak with him.

According to the department, the suspect did not comply with the officers and began firing his weapon toward them. Officers returned fire and struck him.

Robledo said officers provided first aid, and medics transported the man to a local hospital. At the hospital, he was pronounced deceased. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s identity pending family notification.

No officers or other citizens were injured.

Following department policy, the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave while Internal Affairs conducts an administrative investigation.

“On preliminary review of the use of deadly force that our officers used, it appears to be within policy,” Robledo said during the press conference. “It’s still early in the investigation, so I need you to understand that the Texas Rangers have to conduct a very thorough investigation.”

She said all inquiries regarding the criminal investigation should be directed to the Texas Rangers.

CAMILA GONZALEZ can be reached at 940-566-6830 and cgonzalez@dentonrc.com.

