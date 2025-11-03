‘Crossing Lines’ exhibition in Design District brings South African art to North Texas

A new art exhibition opening in the Dallas Design District next month aims to expand the city’s global art dialogue by connecting artists from South Africa with audiences in North Texas.

“Crossing Lines: Contemporary Voices from Zimbabwe & South Africa” showcases work by three artists who explore identity, movement and the boundaries between cultures.

The show is a collaboration between DHV Artworks and the Indibano Art Residency, a Dallas-based program founded by Zimbabwean-born arts advocate Bukekile Dube.

“The idea was it's going to be that convergence where people are comfortable to come and have conversations and explore ideas concerning our African-ness and the Afro-diaspora,” Dube said. “So that everyone who's descendant on the continent can come and feel at ease and a connection with that.”

Dube launched Indibano — a Zulu word meaning “a meeting place” — in 2023 to create opportunities for African artists in Dallas. The residency brings artists from across the continent to live and work in the city while connecting with local artists and collectors.

DHV Artworks/Courtesy A photograph by Nothando Chiwanga. Chiwanga often blends photography, performance arts and installation to explore the Black female body, travel and belonging.

“They are emerging in the Dallas market, but they're certainly not emerging where they are,” Dube said.

She said the residency’s mission is rooted in cultural reciprocity, not just showcasing African artists in Dallas. They want to foster an environment for collaboration and mentorship.

The exhibition features Lloyd Maluleke, Nothando Chiwanga and Pardon Mapondera. The three artists work across mediums including painting, printmaking, photography and mixed media.

Maluleke, a South African visual artist with a background in printmaking, explores everyday life and human experiences through layered imagery. He’s also the founder of Perspective Art Studios in Johannesburg, a collective supporting emerging African artists. One of his paintings in the exhibition “Like Father Like Son” shows a determined father showing his son what it means to be a provider.

DHV Artworks/courtesy Lloyd Maluleke is a South African visual artist with a background in printmaking, explores everyday life and human experiences through layered imagery.

“It's all about collaborations, like learning from other people, because I'm a collaborator. I cannot talk about my work without involving other people,” he said.

Chiwanga, from Zimbabwe, blends photography, performance arts and installation to explore the Black female body, travel and belonging. Her work in the exhibition includes six photo installations and two handmade costumes that merge personal narrative with cultural curiosity, often questioning identity and belonging.

Mapondera, also from Zimbabwe, transforms recycled materials such as plastic bottles, straws and thread into intricate textile pieces. His practice, which highlights themes of ecology and renewal, is described as a spiritual virus that forces a person to reflect.

DHV Artworks/courtesy Pardon Mapondera transforms recycled materials such as plastic bottles, straws and thread into intricate textile pieces. His practice, which highlights themes of ecology and renewal, is described as a spiritual virus that forces a person to reflect.

The show also reflects a larger movement in the art world. Contemporary African artists have become increasingly visible on international stages such as Art Basel. Their work often challenges traditional narratives and expands the definition of global contemporary art. Mapondera is set to represent Zimbabwe at the 2026 Venice Biennale.

“As I was growing up, we [were] at school, I always had this instinct like one day I'm gonna be there,” he said.

All three artists describe “Crossing Lines” as an invitation to reimagine borders, whether geographic, cultural or personal.

For Dube, Dallas is ready to be part of that conversation.

“Contemporary African art is a hot topic right now, and it shouldn't just be limited to New York or California and Miami,” she said. “Dallas has definitely shown that they need this experience,”

Details:

Nov. 8 - Nov. 22. DVH Artworks, 2835 Irving Blvd, Dallas.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.