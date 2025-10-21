A diva sings again. Maria Callas Hologram to perform for Music Hall at Fair Park anniversary

A voice from the past will fill the Music Hall at Fair Park this Halloween. The legendary soprano singer Maria Callas will appear once again on the Dallas stage where she made history nearly seven decades ago.

The Dallas Opera and Broadway Dallas are joining forces to present “Maria Callas in Concert: The Hologram Tour,” a one-night-only concert that combines modern technology with one for opera’s greatest icons. The event marks the 100th anniversary of the Music Hall, one of Dallas’ most storied performance institutions.

“There was a time in Dallas where the Dallas Opera was performing regularly at the Music Hall, as well as the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.” Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas said. “So for us, this is a great way to celebrate the opera returning to the Music Hall.”

Callas first performed in Dallas in 1957. She was known for her powerful voice, expressive acting and magnetic stage presence. Beyond opera, her life has inspired countless books and films.

The hologram recreates Callas’ image and voice from her first Dallas performance. She appears in a flowing red gown, performing with a live orchestra provided by the Dallas Opera.

“Much of her mystery and persona was tied to her voice, but it was also to her whole personality and her gestures,” Ian Derrer, Dallas Opera CEO said. “She was famous for being able to captivate an audience without even singing.”

Derrer said the collaboration is as much about honoring the venue’s history as it is about showcasing innovation in performing arts.

“I think it's incredibly advantageous for us to be a part of something that celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Music Hall,” he said. “It is, aside from the Winspear, obviously, the most significant venue attached to the Dallas Opera.”

As part of the evening, Derrer will give a pre-concert talk titled “Callas in Dallas,” recounting how the famous singer’s 1957 appearance helped elevate the city’s artistic reputation.

The performance is one of several celebrations hosted by Broadway Dallas to honor the 100th anniversary of the Music Hall. The night also includes “Centennial Stories,” a museum exhibition of 100 special moments that resonated with generations of Dallasites. The exhibition will feature recorded testimonies, old show programs, historical paraphernalia and pictures.

Details:

Oct. 31. 7:30 p.m. The Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave, Dallas. Tickets start at $37.95

