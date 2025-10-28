Robert Morris, convicted in child sexual abuse case, now seeks to have victim's lawsuit thrown out

Disgraced Gateway Church founding pastor Robert Morris and his wife, Deborah Morris, denied they defamed his victim or covered up her abuse as a child in a court filing Monday that seeks to have the case thrown out.

Among several reasons, they say Cindy Clemishire's claims are barred by the statute of limitations and because her own, "negligence, acts and/or omissions caused or contributed to [Morris'] alleged damages."

Clemishire and her father filed the suit in June. They claim Morris, his wife, and Gateway staff covered up the abuse claims for years and defamed her when she came forward with the allegations.

The suit claims Morris characterized it as a consensual affair in which Morris, who was 21 at the time, was seduced by then-12-year-old Clemishire in the 1980s.

Morris pleaded guilty to five counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child earlier this month and was given a 10-year sentence, but will only serve six months in Osage County Jail in Oklahoma, where the abuse took place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.