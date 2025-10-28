© 2025 KERA News
Robert Morris, convicted in child sexual abuse case, now seeks to have victim's lawsuit thrown out

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published October 28, 2025 at 4:11 PM CDT
A smiling man in a blue suit and tie with gray hair behind a woman with blonde hair.
Penelope Rivera
/
KERA News
Robert Morris walks out of a Fort Worth courtroom behind his wife Debbie on July 24, 2025. Morris is seeking a payout after his resignation from Gateway Church amid sexual abuse allegations — something the Southlake-based megachurch doesn't want to do.

Disgraced Gateway Church founding pastor Robert Morris and his wife, Deborah Morris, denied they defamed his victim or covered up her abuse as a child in a court filing Monday that seeks to have the case thrown out.

Among several reasons, they say Cindy Clemishire's claims are barred by the statute of limitations and because her own, "negligence, acts and/or omissions caused or contributed to [Morris'] alleged damages."

Clemishire and her father filed the suit in June. They claim Morris, his wife, and Gateway staff covered up the abuse claims for years and defamed her when she came forward with the allegations.

The suit claims Morris characterized it as a consensual affair in which Morris, who was 21 at the time, was seduced by then-12-year-old Clemishire in the 1980s.

Morris pleaded guilty to five counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child earlier this month and was given a 10-year sentence, but will only serve six months in Osage County Jail in Oklahoma, where the abuse took place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May with a B.A. in Digital and Print Journalism.
