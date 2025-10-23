Dallas’ first H Mart is here, marking a new 'beginning' for Koreatown

An H Mart is now open in Dallas' burgeoning Koreatown neighborhood.

The popular Korean supermarket held a grand opening Thursday for its first location in the city.

Many feel the store represents the beginning of a new era for what was once the unofficial Koreatown in Northwest Dallas along Harry Hines Boulevard.

“There's a lot more interest in the area, and I think it feels like the beginning, right?” Brian Kwon, president of H Mart, told KERA News. “It feels like there's a lot of development, it feels like there are a lot more people coming in, so I think it’s a good start.”

Kwon said he’s focused on providing an authentic experience to customers.

“We're trying to bring in what you would find as if you were in Korea, as if you're in Japan, as if you're in China,” he said. “So I think as long as you're focused on that, as long as you're focused on giving those kinds of experiences, people will recognize that.”

Minyoung Kim, a vendor for H Mart, said the supermarket is not only for the Korean community, but also carries goods from Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and every Asian culture.

“H Mart is a whole other level,” Kim said.

The line to get in wrapped around the building on Royal Lane before doors opened at 10 a.m. Second in line was Maria Salinas, who said she got there at 7:50 a.m. and was interested in cooking Asian food.

“We have great stores here but there's Asian ingredients that we don't find (in) some other places,” she said.

When the doors officially opened, customers were led in by traditional Korean drummers as dozens of smiling H Mart employees welcomed them.

The grocery section of the store was lined with fresh fruits and vegetables, dozens of Korean canned goods, live crabs, squid and a dozen different types of Korean barbeque.

There’s also a food court with vendors serving Korean fried chicken, tofu, avocado egg toast, cheddar hot dogs and topokki — rice cake noodles covered with sauce. Overlooking the food court was a live music stage playing Korean pop music, known as K-Pop.

Japanese toy and arcade machines lined a walking path to the retail section that had a salon, beauty store, photo studio and even a curtain store.

The H Mart comes to Dallas amid the increasing popularity of Korean culture in the U.S. With K-Pop bands like BTS going viral, the Korean film “Parasite” winning Best Picture at the Oscars in 2020 and this year’s “K-Pop Demon Hunters” movie becoming a hit among kids, introducing Korean culture to a whole new generation.

“We were in the right place at the right time,” Kwon told KERA. “It's like people are interested in the culture, they're interested in the food, so they want to see the real thing.”

Koreatown, a 1.6 mile stretch on Royal Lane between Luna Road and Harry Hines Boulevard, was officially recognized by the Texas Legislature in 2023.

The designation was celebrated at the then-vacant H Mart location, where the Dallas EDC approved a $4 million incentive to renovate the building. H Mart invested $28 million into the building and surrounding property.

Dan Howard, a shopper at the grand opening, said he's worried H Mart might draw away business from other Korean stores like Komart, but hopes it ultimately improves the area.

“We're hoping there's going to be a better economic impact to bring people more into the OG Koreatown,” he said.

