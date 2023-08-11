Dallas celebrates official Koreatown designation

A new chapter for Dallas' Korean American community began Friday as local leaders and residents celebrated the designation of the city's Koreatown.

Though it's been informally known that way for years, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a resolution in May officially designating the 1.5-mile stretch of Royal Lane in northwest Dallas as Koreatown for the next decade.

Community advocates and local leaders spoke Friday in front of the future location of the planned H-Mart, a popular Korean grocery store.

San Yoon Lee, president of the Greater Dallas Korean American Chamber of Commerce, said the designation was a long time coming.

"We should never stop making Koreatown more safe, beautiful and more culturally enriched with all people," Lee said.

Lee said he hopes the neighborhood will only continue to grow with new housing, restaurants and stores.

Local leaders including Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Tennel Atkins, state Sen. Tan Parker and state Rep. Carl O. Sherman also spoke at the celebration.

"There is so much that we have to learn about our cultures," Sherman said, "and designating this Koreatown Dallas is a giant step toward connecting our communities together."

Pablo Arauz Peña / KERA News A sign topper at the intersection of Royal Lane and Emerald Street was installed on Friday and officially designates the area as Koreatown.

Along with the celebration, the city installed new sign toppers that say "Korea Town" on street signs between Luna Road and Harry Hines Boulevard off of Royal Lane.

City council member Omar Narvaez said the official designation is a sign that the city recognizes the Korean American community's contributions.

"We're being inclusive, and it's one thing to be, you know, diverse, but inclusivity is extremely important," Narvaez said. "This shows that the city of Dallas does believe in and care about this Koreatown, this part of our city."

Narvaez also spoke about the city's plans for the neighborhood, including the new H-Mart, expected to be completed sometime in 2025.

"That's going to be a huge catalyst for this area, to reignite it," Narvaez said. "The next thing is, we have to bring in housing into the area."

