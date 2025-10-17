Dallas Muslim community leader faces accusations of supporting terror in ongoing immigration battle

A Dallas Muslim Community leader in immigration detention is now facing accusations of supporting a terrorist group.

Marouf was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month after dropping his youngest son off at school. He was arrested for allegedly overstaying a visa and not having a valid visa or travel documentation.

Now, Marouf is accused of soliciting funds or things of value for a terrorist organization, his lawyer said.

The new allegations stem from Marouf’s donations to the Holy Land Foundation, a now-defunct charity that was declared a terrorist organization in 2001 .

Marium Uddin, Marouf’s attorney with the Muslim Legal Fund of America, argued the government’s case relies heavily on old information.

“Third time’s the charm for the government, and that’s the crossroads we find ourselves at today,” Uddin said after a hearing Thursday. “Decades-old repurposed allegations are haunting Brother Marwan and maligning his good name.”

At the time of his arrest, Marouf was notified of the denial of his five-years long pending permanent residency application, his lawyer said. He's been held at the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson, Texas, more than 200 miles west of Dallas, since his arrest.

The new claims were brought minutes before Marouf’s hearing Thursday, according to Uddin. This comes after Marouf was denied bond earlier this month .

Uddin added that Marouf suffers from Brugada syndrome, a cardiac condition that can lead to sudden death.

Marouf’s legal team sees the case as a part of a larger pattern of Muslims being targeted across the country, and linked it to larger efforts by the Trump administration to ramp up deportations.

“If I use the words ‘shame’ and ‘despicable’ they would not accurately or comprehensively capture the position we find ourselves in today,” Uddin said. “As Marwan sits in his 24th day of detention, with an extremely critical illness that can lead to sudden cardiac death, the government is playing games with us.”

