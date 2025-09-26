Muslim-American Society members 'shocked' after community leader is detained by ICE

The reported detention of a Dallas Muslim advocacy group leader by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has left the local community in shock.

Marwan Marouf, who served as the public relations and fundraising director for the Dallas chapter of the Muslim-American Society, was detained Monday morning after dropping his son off at school, according to the Muslim Legal Fund of America.

Marouf had obtained sponsorship from his employment and aid to obtain permanent residency status, which was denied prior to his detention. He has been in the U.S. for 30 years, according to the MLFA.

“We are mindful that we are up against a system of immense resources – one that has consistently targeted those who dare to speak truth to power, especially immigrants and advocates for Palestine," read a statement released by the MLFA . "This playbook is not new. But neither is our resilience, nor our faith.”

ICE did not respond to KERA's request for information about Marouf’s detention.

The news has shaken community members like longtime MAS member Noor Wadi.

“This is a man who has been in service of our community for decades,” Wadi said. “It's shocked our community truly to the core to see how swiftly and how unjustly he was detained after dropping off his son to school.”

Muslim-American Society (DFW Chapter) Marwan Marouf (third from left) was detained while dropping off his son off at school.

MAS provides community assistance to Muslims in North Texas and according to Wadi, Marouf was at the center of the groups outreach.

Marouf has since had contact with his family, including his four sons, who Wadi says are “cautiously optimistic” about their father’s return home.

Wadi referred to Marouf as a mentor.

“You would be hard-pressed to find anyone in the area who has not been personally impacted by his kindness,” Wadi said. “He's the person that has been humbly working behind the scenes to keep these services going and people connected to what they need.”

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

