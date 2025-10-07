Immigration judge denies bond for Muslim community leader following ICE detention

A federal immigration judge ruled that he does not have the authority to grant bond for Marwan Marouf, a longtime North Texas Muslim community leader who was detained by ICE last month.

As a result, Marouf will remain at the Bluebonnet Detention Center, nearly 200 miles west of Dallas.

The Muslim Legal Fund of America (MLFA), who is representing Marouf, called the decision by Judge Abdias E. Tida “unjust” and an “affront to due process” as they claim Marouf posed no danger or flight risk.

Marouf was detained in September while dropping his children off at school after being denied a permanent residency application that same day.

Marouf has lived in Dallas for over three decades where he served in a leadership position with the Muslim American Society (MAS) in Dallas.

Those who worked with Marouf at MAS describe him a mentor and advocate for the Muslim community in North Texas.

The MLFA has already reserved an appeal and plans to exercise all legal available remedies.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

