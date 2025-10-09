An iconic Lewisville Lake venue closed in September. A new entertainment area is coming

A longtime Lewisville hangout spot is now closed, with an envisioned hotel, restaurant and entertainment area expected to fill its shoes in the coming years.

Andy Lusk / KERA Sneaky Pete’s operated for four decades along the south shoreline of Lewisville Lake.

Sneaky Pete’s was a waterfront bar, restaurant and event venue along the south shoreline of Lewisville Lake. Its last day in business was Sept. 28.

Earl Adams first opened the venue in 1989, later passing ownership to Nick Mehmeti. Mehmeti told Community Impact in 2022 that he became the owner of Sneaky Pete’s after he lost a bet rolling dice.

Sneaky Pete’s didn’t own the land it sat on. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages Lewisville Lake and owns most of the property around it, and the city holds the lease on that property. Vendors like Sneaky Pete’s operate there through agreements with the city.

City officials declined to renew Sneaky Pete’s lease earlier this year. The building is set to be demolished by the end of the year.

Lewisville resident Jacob San Antonio told KERA at a city event in September that he had seen “some gnashing of teeth from locals” over the closure of Sneaky Pete’s.

Andy Lusk / KERA Eagle Point Marina, where Sneaky Pete’s was located, will be redeveloped in the coming years.

“As far as I know it’s always hopping over there,” he said. “It’s just been a part of Lewisville for as long as I’ve been here, and then some.”

Sneaky Pete’s will look for a new home from here.

City Manager Claire Powell said that Eagle Point Marina, where Sneaky Pete’s was located, will be redeveloped in a planned partnership with Suntex Marinas. The city also expects to work with real estate agency Matthews Southwest for land-based projects.

“We’re really capitalizing on that lakefront property,” Powell told KERA.

A new lease for the property is expected to come before the city council this month, city officials confirmed.

Redevelopments and new projects along the lake are part of the Lewisville Lake Master Plan, which was recently approved by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Lewisville Parks and Recreation Director Stacie Anaya said now that the city’s 25-year lease agreement with the Corps has been updated, officials are in the process of hashing out agreements with the groups that will contribute to the area’s revitalization.

“That [area] has been a source of joy and recreation for not only Lewisville, but this entire region for over 50 years,” Anaya said. “We’re really excited that we're going to be making that investment as a community and have found some partners to move forward with.”

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!