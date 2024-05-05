Lewisville voters easily pass $263.4M bond package to update streets, parks and facilities

Lewisville voters approved the city's $263.4 million bond package, according to complete but unofficial results Saturday.

The package includes four proposals that will include funding for citywide infrastructure, streets, parks and facilities in Lewisville.

Proposition A won support from 79.37% of voters. Proposition A will put about $6.7 million into proposed public safety projects, including fire-access facilities at Lewisville Lake Park, a land purchase for the future relocation of Fire Station 4 in north Lewisville and improvements to the swim area at Lewisville Lake Park.

For Proposition B, 69.33% of voters favored a $9.9 million plan to expand the Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.

Proposition C had 69.73% of people voting in favor of putting $47.9 million into park additions and expansions, trails and public open spaces.

Proposition D had 77.51% of voters approving a $198.9 million bond for street projects around Lewisville, including neighborhood street reconstructions, major arterials and storm-drainage improvements.