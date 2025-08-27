Dallas SWAT officers fatally shoot man after hours-long standoff with police

Dallas police shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning following an hours-long standoff in a Far North Dallas suburb.

Police responded to a call Tuesday evening regarding a man wielding a knife and threatening to harm himself and others in the home. Officers arrived at a residence on the 13800 block of Far Hills Lane near Spring Valley Elementary school around 8 p.m. and knocked at the front door, which was answered by a woman.

According to the police account, officers then encountered the man, who they say was armed with a knife. Police say he refused to follow commands and charged toward the police as they removed the woman from the situation, causing them to retreat outside.

The police department has not released the man’s name but said officers identified him and found he had an active warrant for “insufficient bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence,” according to a Dallas Police press release .

SWAT officers were called to the scene and entered the home after the man refused to leave. According to police, they encountered the man still holding a knife and, after two Taser rounds were ineffective, fatally shot him.

No one else was injured.

The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident; the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office will conduct its own investigation.

This is the sixth fatal police shooting in Dallas this year.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Fall news intern. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

