Body-camera footage shows off-duty Dallas police officer shooting an armed man outside a nightclub

An off-duty police officer shot and injured a man who allegedly fired a gun in the parking lot of a Northwest Dallas nightclub Sunday, newly released body camera footage shows.

The department said uniformed off-duty Dallas police officers were working near Escapade Clubs when they heard a gunshot. The footage, released Thursday, shows two officers talking before visibly reacting to something in the video, which did not include audio in the first 20 seconds.

The officer is seen drawing his gun and walking towards two men in a parking lot, where one was shining a flashlight. The officer can be heard telling the men, “put it down” multiple times before one of them grabs something off the ground and begins running away.

The officer begins looking for the man with the gun — identified as 23-year-old Bryan Cruz-Campos — before another gunshot is heard.

In separate body camera footage, an officer is shown running through a parking lot searching for the suspect, who he tells him to "drop it" twice before firing a shot a the man, identified in the video as Cruz-Campos. He can be heard crying out in pain but continues running. Police said the officer hit Cruz-Campos in the right shoulder.

The man is then seen running through the parking lot as the officer chased him and yelled several times to drop his gun. The alleged shooter dropped the gun while running before laying on the ground next to it.

The footage shows the man moving his arms. In a recorded statement preceding the video, Deputy Police Chief William Griffith said Cruz-Campos was reaching for the weapon.

The officer fired another round, which did not hit Cruz-Campos, and then kicked the gun away before demanding he turn on his stomach and put his arms behind his back. A second officer is seen assisting in helping in the arrest, also demanding he put his arms behind his back. When the man refused, an officer repeatedly used a stun gun to subdue him.

“Turn over so I can save your life, you’re bleeding,” the officer is heard telling Cruz-Campus, who then pleads with police to stop: “Let me explain,” he said multiple times before the officer used the stun gun again.

“You’re going to keep getting tazed,” the officer is heard saying before telling him to turn over again.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and transported Cruz-Campos to a local hospital in stable condition, police said. Cruz-Campos is charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest.

No officers were injured during this incident. This is the fifth police shooting this year in Dallas.

The Dallas Office of Community and Police Oversight responded to the scene and has been briefed on the incident.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is conducting its own investigation.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

