County Commissioner Manny Ramirez corrects finance report amid criticism of potentially illegal donation

Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez corrected Monday his July campaign finance report amid criticism that his initial filing reported a potentially illegal $25,000 donation from a corporation with a stake in his district.

The original version of the campaign finance report noted the donation to the Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group. It is illegal for corporations to make political donations directly to candidates and can lead to a third-degree felony charge under Texas election laws.

Centurion American is developing 836 acres along Bonds Ranch Road, which falls in Ramirez’s district just north of Fort Worth city limits. In spring 2024, county commissioners approved creating a $200 million public improvement district, or PID, covering the area, which is expected to develop about 1,100 houses.

Ramirez said Wednesday that the donation being attributed to the company was a “clerical error.”

The corrected campaign finance report attributes the contribution to Centurion American’s CEO, north Texas developer Mehrdad Moayedi. Company CEOs are allowed to donate to politicians as individuals or through PACs, according to the Texas Ethics Commission.

“There was a clerical error that was corrected and amended,” Ramirez said in a phone call with the Report. “There are a lot of corrected reports that get filed every year.”

At the time of publication, Ramirez’s office did not immediately respond to further questions about the nature of the filing mistake or his relationship with Moayedi.

A spokesperson for Centurion said no one from the company could immediately comment on the story and asked that requests for comment be sent over email. At the time of publication, the company had not responded.

The recent donation to Ramirez was made from Moayedi’s business account and appears to be attributed to the address of Centurion American, according to a scan of the donation check obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

A donation from a business account is against the law, said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.

Jones said even if business owners see their money and the company’s cash as the same, their donations must come from their personal funds.

“The reality is, under Texas campaign finance laws it does matter,” Jones said.

In 2023, Moayedi donated $25,000 to the commissioner and $10,000 to County Judge Tim O’Hare, a few months before the public improvement district benefiting his development was created.

The easiest remedy for Ramirez and Moayedi to avoid potential legal consequences is for the commissioner to return the check to Centurion American, Jones said. Moayedi could, in turn, make a new donation under a personal bank account.

Moayedi is a regular major political donor.

He has donated hundreds of thousands to prominent local, state and national Republicans. In 2018, he listed what Forbes called Dallas’ “most expensive house ever” for nearly $30 million. Earlier this year, he donated a renovated historic sanctuary to Mercy Culture Church, a church with a large Fort Worth presence and a reputation for its political efforts.

Texas has no limit on how much money an individual can contribute to a politician unless the recipient is a judge or judicial candidate.

Ramirez’s report was filed July 15 and covered campaign donations and spending from Jan. 1 to June 30.

The commissioner’s campaign treasurer, Dee Kelly, an attorney said in an email that he verified the finance report was corrected. He did not respond to further questions.

The report was initially posted with donor names redacted. Those names are required to be on reports, according to state law. Tarrant County elections officials took the blame for redactions, saying it was done by the department in error, not by Ramirez.

While the rules around corporate donations may be easy to skirt, Jones said they still help keep companies and labor unions from becoming outsized players in politics.

When a CEO or CFO has to personally make a donation, it makes the contribution more transparent for the public and more complicated for the corporation, he said.

The Texas Ethics Commission acts more as a clerk to create transparency than an enforcer of laws, Jones said.

“The damage to Commissioner Ramirez would have less to do with a fine from the Texas Ethics Commission for taking a donation from a corporation, and it has more to do with negative publicity surrounding the fact that a developer with clear interest in decisions that the county commissioner makes has given this money,” Jones said.

Drew Shaw is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at drew.shaw@fortworthreport.org or @shawlings601.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.