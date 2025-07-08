Denton firefighters deployed to deadly Guadalupe River floods

Denton firefighters are in Kerrville on Sunday to assist with search, rescue and recovery efforts after the deadly floods along the Guadalupe River.

At least 68 people have died from the river floods as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Texas Public Radio reports. That includes 40 adults and 28 children.

State authorities requested mutual aid. The Denton Fire Department’s boat crew redeployed on Friday from a previous flood assignment in Ruidoso, New Mexico, to the Texas Hill Country.

About 850 people have been rescued from the area, Texas Public Radio reports.

Battalion Chief David Boots told the Denton Record-Chronicle Sunday afternoon there is currently no timeline for the deployment.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office reports there are over 400 first responders and over a dozen K-9 units from more than 20 agencies with helicopters, boats and ground vehicles.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration meant to bolster assistance, including disaster relief funding, for 21 counties impacted by the flood.

The governor requested a federal disaster declaration, which the Trump administration approved Sunday.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who wishes to make monetary donations do so to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.