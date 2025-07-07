Here’s how Tarrant County residents can help support Central Texas flood victims

Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents are stepping up to help victims of the Central Texas floods.

The Fort Worth Report gathered a few of the Tarrant County resident-led efforts to help people affected by the Kerrville flood.

If you own a business or lead an organization helping, fill out this form and we may add your effort to this list.

Fire departments help

Seventeen Fort Worth firefighters traveled to Central Texas to help with rescue and recovery efforts, according to a social media post from the department.

“Our hearts are broken as we attempt to process the magnitude of this tragedy,” the post said. “Our prayers go out to all those affected by this disaster — to the victims, the families of the missing, and the countless first responders working tirelessly around the clock.”

The department plans to give updates on its crews.

The Arlington Fire Department has also sent crews and resources to the area to offer support, including by helping with rescue efforts.

“We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our fellow departments and communities as they face the challenges ahead,” the post said. “We remain committed to helping those in need — today, tomorrow, and as long as it takes.”

Mental health support fund

Fort Worth therapist Kate Jennings, owner of child, adolescent and teen counseling practice The Bug and Bee, is one of the organizers of a mental health support fund for impacted families.

Money raised will go to offering counseling and to purchasing children’s books about grief that will be distributed in Central Texas.

The Bug and Bee is also offering free counseling to those who need it.

“It was on my heart to be able to offer services to these families, and I just think that the last thing that anybody needs to worry about at a time like this is payment,” Jennings said.

POP! Fort Worth, a balloon company also helping to organize the fund, is giving out green ribbons that can be used to wrap trees to show support for the victims. Pick up is from 9 a.m.-noon July 8 and 1-3 p.m. July 9 at the company’s warehouse on West Vickery Boulevard.

Fort Worth twins’ lemonade stand

Fort Worth twins Corrigan and Cannon Camp raised money for Camp Mystic on Sunday by selling lemonade and cookies, as reported by Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate NBC5.

Corrigan, 9, attended the camp earlier this summer and came home two weeks ago.

“That’s why we’re doing this — to make sure everybody is OK and make it build even stronger,” Corrigan told NBC5.

The pair raised over $5,000 by the end of the day.

Local restaurant fundraisers

Tarrant County restaurants, such as La Bistro Italian Grill in Hurst and Fort Worth chef Jon Bonnell’s businesses, are raising funds to support those affected by the floods.

Texas-based restaurant chain Hopdoddy Burger Bar has pledged to donate 100% of its July 9 profits to nonprofit Texas Search and Rescue.

“Our hearts are with everyone impacted — and with the brave recovery teams working around the clock,” the restaurant said in a social media post.

Check out your favorite restaurants to see if they are helping.

McKinnon Rice is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at mckinnon.rice@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.