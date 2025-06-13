'No Kings': Here's what to know about this weekend's anti-Trump protests planned in North Texas

Cities in North Texas and across the U.S. are preparing for protests this weekend amid growing unrest with Trump administration policies, including recent immigration raids.

That includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Frisco, Euless, Flower Mound, Denton, McKinney, and Burleson.

Saturday's “No Kings” protests are part of the 50501 national movement, which popped up in response to Trump's election. It coincides with President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. It also falls on the same day as the president's birthday.

While demonstrators are planning protests across the state, North Texas — home to some of the state's largest cities including Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington — has the potential for a large turnout across the region.

The 50501 Movement — short for “50 protests, 50 states, one movement” — started in late January and has since evolved into a widespread protest campaign. Organizers say the effort is aimed at pushing back against what they characterize as authoritarian and anti-democratic ambitions tied to the president.

This weekend's protests across the country come on the heels of large-scale immigration raids in Los Angeles last week that triggered growing unrest and similar demonstrations nationwide.

At the same time, Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday deployed thousands of Texas National Guard troops and Department of Public Safety troopers across the state ahead of the planned protests this weekend.

“Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles in response to President Donald Trump’s enforcement of immigration law,” Abbott said in a press release. “Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law. Don't mess with Texas — and don't mess with Texas law enforcement.”

A protest in Dallas Monday was mostly peaceful but had brief clashes with police who used pepper balls to disperse the crowds. One person was arrested, according to Dallas Police.

Meanwhile in Austin, a protest this week ended in state troopers deploying tear gas and pepper balls, along with more than a dozen people arrested. State troopers were also deployed to San Antonio following similar anti-ICE protests.

A total of 64 “No Kings” protests are planned across Texas on Saturday.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email privera@kera.org.

