Dallas police confirm 1 arrest in Monday's mostly peaceful protest against ICE, Trump

At least one person was arrested during Monday's protest in support of the Los Angeles anti-ICE demonstrations in Los Angeles, Dallas police confirmed Tuesday.

Gerardo Velasquez, 27, was arrested and charged with assault on a public servant causing bodily injury and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, DPD told KERA News in an email.

"He was seen hitting the window of a fully marked police squad car with tactical equipment inside," DPD said. "Mr. Velasquez became combative when officers attempted to take him into custody."

His bond is set at $5,000, according to jail records.

Hundreds rallied in Dallas Monday night on the west side of the Margaret Hill Bridge, where police formed a line at the west entrance and closed it off to traffic for about an hour before opening up the westbound lane. Police declared the protests an unlawful assembly around 10 p.m., and about an hour later, aimed a spray of pepper balls in the direction of protestors, pushing them back.

The crowd dispersed by midnight, and despite some tense moments later in the evening, the demonstration was almost entirely peaceful.

