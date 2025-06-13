‘Be safe, be wary’: Latino leaders in Dallas ask for protests to be peaceful

Latino elected officials and leaders from civic organizations are urging participants in this weekend’s “No Kings” protests to remain peaceful while still exercising their right to free speech.

Protests are planned in Dallas and cities across North Texas and nationwide against Trump administration policies and recent immigration raids.

Diana Flores, Dallas College board member, said she saw what happened in Los Angeles and doesn’t want that to happen anywhere else.

"We do not want Dallas to be militarized,” Flores said.

President Donald Trump sent the National Guard and Marines to L.A. as protests continued against federal immigration enforcement. He signaled on Friday more could be deployed to other cities.

Flores said people have the right to “engage in their constitutionally protected rights of free assembly” — and urged participants not to let counter-protesters and agitators provoke acts of violence.

“Just walk away and continue your peaceful protest,” she said. “We need to keep our city safe.”

District 5 Dallas City Council member Jaime Resendez echoed Flores’ sentiments.

“Peaceful protest is powerful," Resendez said, “but violence and destruction will distract from the important issues that need to be heard."

Earlier this week Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed more than 5,000 National Guard members and 2,000 Department of Public Safety troopers to support local law enforcement ahead of this weekend’s protests.

“Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we've seen in LA,” Abbott wrote on social media. “Anyone who damages property or harms a person will be arrested. Don't mess with Texas.”

A protest in Dallas Monday was mostly peaceful but had brief clashes with police who used pepper balls to disperse the crowds. One person was arrested, according to Dallas Police.

Juan Hernandez Jr., president of the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization, said as a representative for officers in the city, he doesn’t want anyone to get hurt at the protest.

“If we can work together, we can go forward, then we can make this successful,” Hernandez said. “And maybe make this whole city one of the first cities in the whole U.S. that can have a peaceful protest.”

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .