Denton police say they have not received notice of troops in city ahead of anti-Trump protest

A No Kings protest is planned on the Denton Square mid-Saturday as part of a nationwide movement in opposition to President Donald Trump.

Despite members of the military being sent to other areas of Texas ahead of the protests, Denton officials say they haven’t been informed of plans for troops to be deployed to Denton.

The No Kings protests, according to the organizing group’s website, are meant to “reject authoritarianism” and show “real power” in contrast to the “spectacle meant to look like strength” that is Trump’s military parade set for the same day.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a press release Thursday that he is “surging” 7,000 state troopers and military members to support local law enforcement across Texas in anticipation of protests this weekend.

Abbott said in the release that anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property “will be arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

He did not specify where the National Guard would be sent.

The Denton Record-Chronicle asked Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham if she was aware of any state troops in or coming to Denton.

The Denton Police Department has not been notified of any such plan, she said.

Dallas officials said Wednesday they had not yet heard about a National Guard presence in Dallas, where a protest is also planned for Saturday, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed troops are in the city, the Texas Tribune reported.

The Denton Police Department provided the following statement about the protest, which is meant to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

“We are aware of a protest planned to take place in our community this Saturday. The Denton Police Department respects the rights of individuals to peacefully assemble and express their views.

“We are actively monitoring the situation and will have an appropriate police presence to help ensure the safety of all participants, bystanders, and community members and remain committed to facilitating a safe environment while upholding the law.

Destruction of property will not be tolerated.”

The Record-Chronicle asked Thursday whether the department has plans to station officers at or near the Square for the protest.

Cunningham said it would depend.

Cunningham also said the city does not plan to put up any barricades near the Square to prevent vehicle traffic for the protest.

The Denton Courthouse-on-the-Square lawn is owned by Denton County.

The Record-Chronicle asked the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon if it has plans to station deputies there. It had not yet responded by Thursday evening.