One dead after vehicles submerged in North Dallas floodwaters

KERA | By Katherine Hobbs
Published June 4, 2025 at 7:56 AM CDT
FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke/AP
/
AP
FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

A man died early Wednesday after severe flooding trapped two vehicles beneath a bridge in North Dallas, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The department says it received a 911 call around 12:09 a.m. reporting a vehicle stuck in rising water under the Interstate 635 bridge on Park Central Drive. Emergency crews, including DFR’s Swift Water Rescue team and Dallas Police, responded to the scene.

“When responders arrived, they could see two vehicles submerged due to rapidly rising water,” said department spokesperson Jason Evans in an email. Early reports indicated two people had escaped from one of the vehicles.

Crews were forced to wait for water levels to recede before approaching the second vehicle. Once they were able to access it, they discovered one adult male still inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

Got a tip? Email Katherine Hobbs at khobbs@kera.org.

