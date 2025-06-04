Proposed change to Richardson charter would increase city council pay

Richardson is considering making amendments to its current city charter, including one that would increase city council member pay.

Under the proposed change, council members would make $1 , 200 per month. Currently, they make $100 per meeting.

Speaking to council members Monday, Council Review Commission (CRC) chair Gerald Bright called the proposed amendment “substantive.” The new compensation would recognize how much time council members actually dedicate to their jobs, he said.

“You know better than I ... and we understand and acknowledge the many hours by the council and the mayor that are spent and doing their official duties,” he said.

The commission looked at surveys from other cities , and Bright told the council he believed the $1 , 200 per month recommendation is in line with other cities with similar populations.

The proposed change was not without controversy.

Council member Jennifer Justice questioned why the proposed compensation is so high.

“I know that you sort of benchmarked it to other cities and those sorts of things,” Justice said.

Bright called $1,200 the “sweet spot.”

The CRC also recommended a charter amendment allowing board and commission members to participate in economic incentive programs offered by the city. Under current city policy, they are ineligible to participate.

“We looked at this provision and thought it might unnecessarily and unfairly exclude board and commission members and employees from the program,” Bright said.

Justice raised concerns that allowing the members to benefit from economic incentive programs “could create an appearance of improprieties.”

The city reviews and amends its charter every 10 years. Other recommendations included adding a one-year residency requirement before running in a particular district and adding specific language to define the grounds for a recall petition for mayor or a city council member.

City leaders will provide more feedback at their June 9 council meeting. Residents will be able to share their input at a public hearing on June 23.

The amendments would ultimately be put before voters this November.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .