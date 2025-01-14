Richardson City Council approves construction firm for new city hall

Richardson is a step closer to getting a new city hall after a fire damaged the old one down more than two years ago.

At Monday’s city council meeting, members approved a construction contract for McCownGordon, the firm recommended by city staff. The Kansas City-based firm with an office in Plano was the top-ranked bid out of the five bids received.

The new city hall will be located off of U.S. 75 and Arapaho Road, the same area where the former city hall stood. The old facility was demolished in May of last year.

Construction is expected to begin in late February or early March.

At a January 2023 meeting, the city council looked at the options of repairing the damaged building or replacing it with a new facility. The cost of a new building was estimated at $85 million , and repairing city hall was estimated at $60 million. At that same meeting, the council decided to call a bond election to let voters decide if they wanted a new city hall built.

On May 6, 2023, Richardson residents approved a $46 million bond package to fund the new city hall.

The temporary city hall is located at 2360 Campbell Creek Rd.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .