Bizarre Dallas Zoo incidents inspire bills to make trespassing in animal enclosures a felony

In response to a series of high-profile security breaches at the Dallas Zoo, Texas legislators are considering bills that would stiffen penalties for trespassing in animal enclosures, elevating some offenses to felony charges.

The proposals, introduced as House Bill 1720 and Senate Bill 2969, would classify unauthorized entry into enclosures at zoos, aquariums, and other animal care facilities as a state jail felony. If the breach results in harm or death to an animal, the charge could rise to a third-degree felony. The legislation would also require restitution for any damage caused.

The legislative push follows a chaotic few weeks at the Dallas Zoo in early 2023, when a string of alarming incidents raised serious concerns about the safety of animals and the security infrastructure meant to protect them.

It began on Jan. 13, when zookeepers discovered that Nova, a clouded leopard, had vanished from her enclosure. Zoo staff closed the facility and launched a full-scale search. Nova was found unharmed later that day, but investigators soon discovered her fence had been deliberately cut.

The next day, staff found similar damage at the langur monkey habitat. Though no animals escaped at that time, it was clear to zoo administrators and police that someone was targeting the zoo.

Things escalated on Jan. 30, when two emperor tamarin monkeys, named Bella and Finn, were reported missing. Their enclosure had been deliberately breached. A day later, the monkeys were located inside a closet at a vacant home in Lancaster, just south of Dallas.

Police later arrested 24-year-old Davion Irvin in connection with the incidents. According to police reports, Irvin told investigators he had an affinity for animals and said he would steal more if given the chance. He was charged with burglary and animal cruelty.

By March 2024, Irvin had been declared mentally unfit to stand trial and was transferred to a state hospital. Some of his charges, including several related to animal cruelty, were dropped.

A 35-year-old endangered vulture named Pin was also found dead with an unusual wound at the time, but investigators later concluded the vulture’s death was likely caused by a predator.

Still, the cumulative impact of the events prompted the Dallas Zoo to make substantial changes. In the months that followed, the zoo spent more than $1 million upgrading its security systems — adding surveillance cameras, improving fencing, and increasing staff patrols.

Advocates for the new bills argue that current penalties do little to deter would-be intruders or protect vulnerable animals from harm.

Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo, testified in support of the legislation. He told lawmakers that the Dallas break-ins exposed a dangerous gap in how Texas law treats crimes against animals in human care.

“These acts aren’t just vandalism, they’re threats to animal welfare and public safety,” Morrow said.

As of now, both bills are awaiting further action in committee.