Arrest made in Dallas Zoo tamarin monkey disappearance

A man was arrested for the disappearance of two Dallas Zoo emperor tamarin monkeys after a tip he was at the Dallas World Aquarium, police said Friday.

The tip came in Thursday that 24-year-old Davion Irvin had been seen inside the Dallas Aquarium near animal exhibits, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and police say they saw Irvin board a DART rail. He was later spotted on Pacific Avenue downtown and taken to Dallas police headquarters for questioning, DPD said.

Irvin was charged with six counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal in connection to the tamarin monkey case, and was taken to the Dallas County Jail.

The monkeys were found Tuesday night after police received a tip that they were in an abandoned home in Lancaster.

Zoo officials said the monkeys, named Bella and Finn, were returned safe to the zoo with no injuries despite losing a bit of weight.

The zoo was offering a $25,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for a series of animal-related incidents at the zoo: in recent weeks, zoo officials say a leopard was intentionally set loose and an endangered vulture was killed.

It’s not clear whether Irvin will face additional charges for those incidents. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.