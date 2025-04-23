Criminal charges dropped against Arlington's Koinonia Church pastor, lawsuit remains

Ronnie Goines, the founding pastor of Arlington's Koinonia Church who was arrested last July on sexual assault and indecent assault charges, won't be facing any jail time after the last of his charges was dismissed last Wednesday, according to court records.

Goines' indecent assault charge was dismissed through prosecutorial discretion — meaning prosecutors chose not to pursue criminal charges.

The decision comes after the sexual assault was also dropped last month over insufficient evidence.

Goines said Wednesday he feels grateful after having both charges dropped.

"From the very beginning, I maintained my innocence and trusted that truth would prevail," read a statement from Goines. "While this has been a challenging season for me and my family, I remain committed to serving with integrity, humility, and love."

Boz Tchividjian, a lawyer representing Goines' accuser, said in a text message to KERA News he was disappointed in prosecutors' decision to drop the charges.

"We will continue to pursue accountability and expose the full extent of the harm and trauma inflicted on our client through the civil court system—where the burden of proof requires only a preponderance of the evidence. We believe the truth will prevail," Tchividjian said.

Goines was accused of sexually assaulting the alleged victim on two separate occasions in 2023. He turned himself in to Tarrant County Jail custody last July after the Arlington Police Department's sex crimes unit obtained two warrants for his arrest.

He stepped down from his position in August but announced his return during an October service. He previously told KERA News he was innocent of the charges he was facing.

In February, the alleged victim also filed a civil lawsuit against Goines and Koinonia Church, suing him for assault, and accused both the church and the pastor of negligence, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and sexual exploitation. The suit is seeking $1 million in damages.

Koinonia Church denied all allegations in a response to the suit earlier this month, according to court filings.

In the response, the church argued its liability in the case is limited because the church is a charitable organization, citing the state's Charitable Immunity Act of 1987.

It also argued the alleged victim’s claims are barred due to statue of limitations and the ecclesiastical abstention doctrine — a legal principle preventing civil courts from interfering in a religious institution’s internal affairs.

And they said, to the extent of any damages that occurred, the victim is partly to blame.

"Plaintiff’s damages, if any, were proximately caused by Plaintiff’s own negligence, such negligence being the proximate cause of their alleged injuries and damages, and such negligence diminishing or barring their recovery in this lawsuit," the response read.

Additionally, the church claims it holds no responsibility over Goines' alleged actions.

Tchividjian told KERA News he's still confident in the case.

"We believe that a jury will carefully consider the facts of this case, and we remain confident that the truth supports our client," Tchividjian said. "We look forward to presenting our case in court."

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

