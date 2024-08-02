Arlington's Koinonia Christian Church names new leader after arrest of founding pastor

Koinonia Christian Church announced its new lead pastor, James Ray Taylor, in a press release following the arrest of founding pastor Ronnie Goines last week.

Goines surrendered to the Arlington Police Department last week after the Sex Crimes Unit obtained two arrest warrants.

The former lead pastor is facing indecent and sexual assault charges after a woman in June “made an outcry that was reported to the department.”

Koinonia did not address Goines' alleged actions in its statement but honored the pastor for his service.

“We honor our founding pastor, Dr. Ronnie Goines, for his committed leadership,” the church said in a statement. “Recognizing the unique challenges that our founding pastor is facing presently, we want his full attention to be focused on becoming healed, whole and fully restored.”

Taylor begins his tenure effective immediately.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's summer 2024 SPJ news intern. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela at erivas@kera.org.

