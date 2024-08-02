© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arlington's Koinonia Christian Church names new leader after arrest of founding pastor

KERA | By Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Published August 2, 2024 at 4:12 PM CDT
James Ray Taylor has been named the new lead pastor for Koinonia Christian Church.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
James Ray Taylor has been named the new lead pastor for Koinonia Christian Church.

Koinonia Christian Church announced its new lead pastor, James Ray Taylor, in a press release following the arrest of founding pastor Ronnie Goines last week.

Goines surrendered to the Arlington Police Department last week after the Sex Crimes Unit obtained two arrest warrants.

The former lead pastor is facing indecent and sexual assault charges after a woman in June “made an outcry that was reported to the department.”

Koinonia did not address Goines' alleged actions in its statement but honored the pastor for his service.

“We honor our founding pastor, Dr. Ronnie Goines, for his committed leadership,” the church said in a statement. “Recognizing the unique challenges that our founding pastor is facing presently, we want his full attention to be focused on becoming healed, whole and fully restored.”

Taylor begins his tenure effective immediately.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's summer 2024 SPJ news intern. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela at erivas@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Criminal Justice Tarrant CountyArlingtonArlington Police Departmentsexual abuse & assault
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is a senior majoring in multimedia journalism with minors in political science and Chicano studies at the University of Texas at El Paso. Emmanuel has worked at his school’s paper The Prospector and the sister publication Minero Magazine. Most recently, Emmanuel interned with the non-profit news site El Paso Matters and McClatchy. Emmanuel expects to graduate this December.
See stories by Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Related Content