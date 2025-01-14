Teen injured in 2021 Timberview High School shooting killed at East Arlington apartment

A teenager who survived in 2021 a shooting at Timberview High School in Mansfield was killed Monday evening, according to Arlington police.

Zacchaeus Selby-Mukum, 19, was found lying in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. His identity was released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Selby was one of three people injured in the shooting at Timberview High School in July 2021. None of the victims died from that shooting.

Timothy Simpkins, an 18-year-old student at the time of the attack, was convicted of attempted capital murder in 2023 for the shooting. He pleaded guilty last year to unlawfully bringing a weapon to a school.

Selby was found around 5:50 p.m. Monday when police responded to the 2400 block of Laurelwood Drive following reports of a shooting. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Medical examiner's records indicate Selby lived in the apartments. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Witnesses told investigators they heard arguing before the gunshots.

Police said they haven't identified a motive in the shooting but "have not ruled out the possibility that high-risk activity may be involved."

Selby was 15 at the time of the shooting at Timberview High School. His family told KDFW in 2021 that Selby had to undergo multiple rounds of surgery because of the school shooting and had been in and out of a drug-induced coma.

Witness testimony and video evidence shared with jurors in Simpkins' attempted capital murder trial showed the shooting happened after a fight that apparently Selby started.

Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org. You can follow James on X @ByJamesHartley.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.