Closing arguments set to begin in Mansfield ISD high school shooting trial

Closing arguments begin Thursday in the trial of a former Mansfield ISD student accused of injuring three people in a shooting at Timberview High School in 2021.

Defense lawyers for 19-year-old Timothy Simpkins rested their case Wednesday. Simpkins is charged with attempted capital murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Simpkins' lawyers have argued he had been bullied, was acting in self-defense and did not intend to kill anyone at the school.

Several teachers, students and law enforcement officials testified about the shooting over the course of the trial.

According to witness testimony and camera footage, it began with a classroom fight initiated by fellow Timberview student Zacchaeus Selby, then 15, on the morning on Oct. 6, 2021.

Then-junior Shaniya McNeely said Tuesday she was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. She said she initially began recording the fight like other students, but stopped when it "got too serious."

McNeely said the fight was over when Simpkins pulled out a gun. That's when she started running.

"When I was running, I felt a quick shot, it was really fast, it was just a really fast burn," she said. "And then that's when I stopped. But a teacher kept telling me, like, 'we got to go. We have to go.'"

Hallway camera footage played for the court Tuesday appears to show Simpkins shooting at Selby, who was also attempting to run away.

In addition to Selby and McNeely, teacher Calvin Pettit was also injured and hospitalized. All have recovered.

Closing arguments begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org.

