Former Mansfield ISD student convicted in 2021 school shooting testifies at sentencing hearing

A former Mansfield ISD student convicted of shooting three people at his high school in 2021 testified for the first time Monday as a jury prepared to deliberate on his sentence.

Ahead of their final deliberation, Simpkins asked jurors to consider a lighter sentence.

"I understand what I did was wrong, very, very wrong, and I'm sorry. I truly am sorry," Simpkins said through tears. "I just ask for another chance."

Jurors found Timothy Simpkins guilty of attempted capital murder for the Timberview High School shooting on Thursday. He could face up to life in prison, or five to 10 years with parole.

The court has heard from Timberview teachers and students, law enforcement officials and other witnesses over the course of the week-long trial.

According to testimony and video evidence, the Oct. 6, 2021 shooting happened after Simpkins, then 18, got into a fight apparently initiated by fellow student Zacchaeus Selby, then 15. After teachers broke up the fight, Simpkins pulled out a gun and fired on Selby.

Student Shaniyah McNeely and teacher Calvin Pettit, both of whom testified, were struck in the crossfire. All victims have recovered, though Pettit testified the bullet is still in his chest.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, prosecutors brought in video evidence of a September 2021 confrontation at RaceTrac in which Simpkins had been robbed and pistol-whipped. Video shows a person attorneys identify as Simpkins shooting at the attackers as they drove away.

The incident was allegedly tied to Selby’s brother Isaiah and another person referred to as “Ant.” Other evidence included messages and search history from Simpkins' phone following the robbery. He appeared to tell his friends he would “kill em both” and searched the internet for any news reports on the incident.

Prosecutors said this evidence proved Simpkins had planned to shoot someone at Timberview the next week.

Simpkins said he wanted the jury to know he’d just been acting out of fear and anger.

"Those two weeks, those searches, messages — it's not me, it's not who I am," Simpkins said. "If they knew me or even had a conversation with me, they'd know that's not me."

Simpkins' lawyers have argued he shot in self-defense, though Judge Ryan Hill denied the request that self-defense be included in the jury charge. The lawyers also publicly said bullying played a role in the shooting, but Arlington police say they’ve found no evidence of that.

The defense also brought up Simpkins’ ex-girlfriend, godfathers and mother Katrina Roberson as witnesses Friday to testify about his character.

Roberson said her son had never been an aggressor and she was scared for him.

"He was about to get stomped on and no one helped him," Roberson said. "And they make like my son is the monster, but that other boy, Zac, he's the monster."

Both sides got to present closing arguments for the punishment phase of the trial Monday. Prosecuting attorney Rose Anne Salinas said there was no excuse for Simpkins to endanger Selby or other people at the school.

She encouraged jurors to choose the maximum sentence.

"We as a community — you as jurors — must send a message out, because we are tired of wringing our hands in desperation about these shootings," Salinas said. "And to do it in a school, a sacred place of learning, is even worse."

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on Twitter @tosibamowo.

