© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice

Former Mansfield ISD student convicted of attempted capital murder for 2021 school shooting

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published July 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT
A man in a tan suit looks over his left shoulder. The top of another man's head is in the foreground, out of focus.
FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth
/
Pool footage
Timothy Simpkins, 19, waits for court proceedings to begin in a Fort Worth courtroom on July 20, 2023. Simpkins is charged with attempted capital murder and aggravated assault for an Oct. 6, 2021 shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, which left three injured.

A Tarrant County jury found 19-year-old Timothy Simpkins guilty of attempted capital murder on Thursday for a 2021 Timberview High School shooting that left three injured.

Jurors went into deliberation for more than eight hours Thursday, unanimously reaching their verdict just after 6 p.m. The jury did not find Simpkins guilty of three counts of aggravated assault.

The court heard testimony from Timberview teachers, students and local law enforcement officials about the shooting over the course of the week.

According to witnesses and camera footage, it began with a classroom fight initiated by fellow Timberview student Zacchaeus Selby, then 15, on the morning of Oct. 6, 2021.

Teacher Caleb Pettit was one of the three people hurt in the shooting. He told jurors Monday he went over to help break up the fight when he saw Simpkins pull out a gun from a bag. That's when Pettit said he ran into another teacher's classroom.

"I was shot in my left shoulder," Pettit said. "It broke my scapula, penetrated through my back ribs, went into my lung and lodged itself one millimeter — what I'm told is the width of a dime — above my aortic valve."

Hallway camera footage played for the jury Tuesday shows Simpkins shooting at Selby, who was also attempting to run away.

In addition to Pettit and Selby, then-15-year-old student Shaniyah McNeely was also injured and hospitalized. All have recovered.

Even though no one was killed in the shooting, prosecutors argued Simpkins intended to do so.

Simpkins' lawyers argued he had been bullied and did not intend to kill Selby or anyone else at the school.

They also requested to include self-defense in the jury charge, which Judge Ryan Hill denied.

The sentencing phase of the trial begins Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on Twitter @tosibamowo.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Tags
Criminal Justice ArlingtonMansfield ISDSchool Shootings
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo is a general assignments reporter for KERA. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is originally from Plano.
See stories by Toluwani Osibamowo
Related Content