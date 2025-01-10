Fort Worth man critically injured after being shot by police on domestic disturbance call

An allegedly armed Fort Worth man was in critical condition Friday morning after he was shot by police responding to a domestic disturbance call Thursday evening.

Fort Worth police responded to the call in the 5600 block of Seafield Lane around 6:30 p.m. Officers established a perimeter and shouted toward the man in an attempt to make contact, before hearing gunshots inside the residence, police said.

The man exited the home and allegedly fired his weapon at officers, who returned fire and hit him.

Officers in the Tactical Medical Unit and MedStar personnel provided medical assistance before transporting the man to a nearby hospital.

No officers or other civilians were injured, police said. The incident is under investigation by the department's Major Case Unit.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .