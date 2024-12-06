North Texas minister arrested for possession of child pornography

A Grapevine minister was arrested on Thursday for possession of child pornography and invasive visual recordings, according to court records.

Arturo Alarcon, 38, served at 121 Community Church and was a substitute teacher for Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, according to a Grapevine Police press release.

Alarcon also volunteered with the Grapevine Community Outreach Center, as well as its after-school program, the press release said.

A couple in November discovered spy cameras inside a mobile home the church used for missionaries, according to an arrest warrant provided by the Grapevine Municipal Court.

The warrant shows the couple noticed a clicking sound while staying at the trailer before discovering hidden cameras inside two alarm clocks and two wall plugs labeled "Bug Control" in the master bedroom, living room and bathroom.

The couple notified the church of the devices, but associate pastor Elvis Gallegos told them they weren't provided by the church and he wasn't sure who put them there, according to the warrant.

The affidavit says Gallegos reported Alarcon, who was in charge of the trailer, to police.

Police said they found child pornography on Alarcon's phone, unrelated to the initial report.

The affidavit said police also found a screenshot of Alarcon's son by a spy camera in his bedroom. He told police he hid the existence of the camera from his wife, according to the warrant.

GCISD told family and staff the district is working with police to ensure if any evidence reveals any connection to the school district.

“Arturo Alarcon has previously substituted at Timberline Elementary, and his status as a substitute teacher was immediately terminated upon the district’s notification of this arrest,” the school district's statement read.

At least 14 North Texas pastors and church leaders have been fired or stepped down this year for “immoral failures” and allegations – many involving sexual abuse.



Four have been arrested on charges related to sexual abuse or child sexual abuse.

