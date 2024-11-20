Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in Fort Worth, Arlington this year

Here’s something to be thankful for: Thanksgiving dinners may be less costly this year as prices for turkeys and other poultry decreased about 4% since 2023.

The latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index shows that inflationary food prices are starting to cool.

But local help for the Nov. 28 Thanksgiving holiday will aid families still struggling to make ends meet.

Wells Fargo reports that many consumers are still facing challenging high food prices despite lower turkey prices.

“Fresh turkey prices are almost unchanged from a year ago — welcome news following several years of price fluctuation,” Wells Fargo said in a November report. “Beyond the deli, most turkey gets sold in the couple of weeks just prior to Thanksgiving, making forecasting the final price of Thanksgiving an exercise in guessing price momentum.”

National name-brand turkey prices have dropped 2% since last year, although store-brand birds are up 5%, but the actual difference is just a few dollars, Wells Fargo said.

Residents facing food insecurity can get help for Thanksgiving, thanks to the Tarrant Area Food Bank and several other organizations that distribute free turkeys.

The food bank will be distributing free turkeys from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 at AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way in Arlington.

In the Fort Worth area, community centers and other groups will also distribute holiday dinners.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 5565 Truman Drive will be handing out bags of Thanksgiving food from 4 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 21. Sign up here.

The Atatiana Carr-Jefferson Community Center at Hillside, 1201 E. Maddox Ave., will distribute Thanksgiving dinners from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 26. To register, go here.

Haltom Road Baptist Church, 3313 Haltom Road in Haltom City, will serve a free community meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 24. To register, go here.

Inspired to Live Church, 2455 Ascension Blvd. in Arlington, will hold a community Thanksgiving dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27. To register, go here.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8235 at 9520 Santa Paula Drive in Fort Worth will host a Thanksgiving dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 28 for the community. The meal is free but donations are appreciated. Call to RSVP at 817-731-8235.

Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex will deliver turkeys, hams and other Thanksgiving food at 8 a.m. Nov. 28 to more than 6,000 families. If you need a Thanksgiving meal delivered, call 817-277-6620. To donate food, take items to Mission Arlington, 210 W. South St. before Nov. 28.

Operation Turkey Fort Worth will provide a turkey plate with stuffing and vegetables between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 28. To register, fill out an online form here. Delivery drivers are also needed.

Taste Community Restaurant, 1200 S. Main St. in Fort Worth, will serve a Thanksgiving brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28. RSVP requested. Pay what you can.

Christian Community Assistance will distribute Operation Thanksgiving baskets at 1903 W. Bowie St. in Fort Worth, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 28-29. If you need food assistance, call 817-921-9622 to make an appointment. Requests for food assistance can be made by filling out a form here. An email confirmation will be sent to let people know if they have been accepted for a Thanksgiving meal. Deliveries will be made from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The agency is also accepting food or monetary donations. To learn about volunteer opportunities, go here.

For those who missed these distribution events, the food bank also has several food pantries operating around Tarrant County. Hours and days of operation vary, so make sure to call the pantries ahead of your visit. You can find those phone numbers here.

Christian Center of Fort Worth will serve a free Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and distribute a free bag of groceries. The meal will be served at 4301 N.E. 28th St., Haltom City.



Request meals ahead of time:

HIM Food Bank in Mansfield, 150 S. Sixth Ave., provides groceries for individuals and families for up to three months. To complete an application, go here. Proof of residence and identification requested.

Operation Turkey Fort Worth will distribute meals to residents who request them. You can expect delivery between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. You can sign up for up to 25 plates. Each plate represents a meal for one individual, containing turkey, stuffing, vegetables, pie and a drink.



The Salvation Army of North Texas has food pantries open in Tarrant County ahead of Thanksgiving. Those include:

Arlington Corps Community Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 712 W. Abram St., Arlington. Call 817-860-1836.

Mabee Social Services Center will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 1855 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Call 817-344-1800.

Northside Corps Community Center will be open from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 3023 N.W. 24th St., Fort Worth. 817-624-3111.

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.