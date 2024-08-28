'A direct attack on my family': Transit advocates push back on DART budget cuts

Transit advocates are making their case against proposed budget cuts at Dallas Area Rapid Transit as the agency considers capping spending by as much as 5%.

On Tuesday, members of the group Dallas Area Transit Alliance (DATA) spoke to the DART board of directors to address their concerns.

“I think everyone who thinks that these budget cuts will make things magically better don't understand what it's like to wait more than 20 minutes in Texas heat for their train or their bus,” said Ruben Mendoza, a member of DATA.

Mendoza said he relies on DART to commute from his neighborhood in southeast Dallas to attend classes at the University of North Texas in Denton. He and his family are frequent DART users and he’s been using the system most of his life.

“Quite frankly, I see any future proponents against it or any propositions against its funding as foolish, shortsighted and a direct attack on my family,” Mendoza said. “Please consider what you're doing to people like me, students, young professionals and hard workers.”

As part of a diverse coalition of DART riders and advocates who are organizing to stop the agency from reducing its budget, Mendoza was one of nearly two dozen speakers who addressed the board.

DATA member Phillis Silver said she’s noticed that on-time performance for buses has improved in recent years. She doesn’t want the agency’s progress to be hobbled by funding cuts.

“It takes funding to maintain and increase staffing and bus equipment to achieve the success," she said. "We don't want to lose riders due to a decrease in reliability caused by a decrease in funding."

The agency’s board of directors has been in talks about capping its operations budget by 3-5%. This comes after more than half of the agency’s 13 member cities have called for or discussed a 25% reduction to their contributions.

DART gets most of its funding from local cities and has stated that funding cuts will lead to reduced services. Leaders in Dallas are among those calling for cuts in order to improve the city’s underfunded safety pension system.

On Wednesday morning, more advocates with DATA showed up to speak before the Dallas City Council.

DATA member Christopher Murphy said he relies on DART because he has a neurological disability that makes it difficult to drive a car.

“There are a lot of people who rely on DART for a multitude of reasons — financial, ability — just because it's simpler and easier than driving,” Murphy told KERA. “It's really important that for a city to function, that you incorporate all of those people into your decision making.”

Murphy added that he hopes DART will maintain funding as it is so the agency can continue to improve.

DART’s board of directors plans to vote on its budget next month.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org . You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz .